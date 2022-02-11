Karnataka: Schools for classes 11, 12, colleges to remain closed till February 16

Amid the Hijab controversy, Karnataka has decided to further shut schools for classes 11 and 12 and colleges from Saturday (February 12) to Wednesday (February 16).

CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for Higher education on Friday said, "The examinations would be held as per schedule while the institutions have been directed to hold online classes."

Earlier, in view of the Hijab row, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had declared the closure of institutions from January 9 to January 11.

"Now as a precautionary measure, the closure of universities and colleges have been extended. This closure is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges", Minister stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that schools in the state will reopen on Monday for classes up to class 10.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that classes will email shut as the high court would continue to hear petitions challenging the Hijab ban on Monday.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgently pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

