Karnataka Shocker! Strip-Searched at School, 14-year-old Dies By Suicide

A 14-year-old girl died by suicide two days after she was allegedly strip-searched in school over allegations of theft. According to the police, the victim was among four girls of a government school at Bagalkot who were strip-searched in front of the teaching staff and the headmaster, after a teacher suspected them of stealing Rs 2,000.

The girls were then allegedly taken to a nearby temple to “prove” their innocence, according to a Times of India report. The incident left the deceased girl humiliated and allegedly forced her to take this step, her parents told the police. In the complaint registered, the girl’s parents have accused the teachers for her death.