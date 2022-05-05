Karnataka: Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe in PSI recruitment scam

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed the state government alleging that they are in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"PSI recruitment scam is worth Rs 300 crores. We have no faith in the state' Crime Investigation Department' investigation. We demand a judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting High Court judge," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

At the press conference, the Congress leader demanded the immediate dismissal of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who were "responsible for PSI appointments and had been involved with the prime accused in the case, Divya Agrawani."

"Large scale corruption cannot take place without the role of government, ministers, politicians and officials. Thus, we do not believe in the CID investigation. BJP Government in the State shall present the case to a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court," he reiterated.

The Congress leader said that Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanta Kumar, who chaired the PSI recruitment committee, have been transferred elsewhere. "This means that these two have a role in illegal recruitment. A case must be filed against them and suspended from service," he said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke on the incident in the Ballari area and said, "We are acting tough against the criminals. No one should support or shelter them." He was speaking at a programme where Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ballari Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

( With inputs from ANI )

