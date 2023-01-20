Karnataka: Students stage protest against KSRTC for adequate bus services in Mandya

Hundred of students on Friday staged a protest against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) demanding additional bus services to the district via Malavalli-Dugganahalli and Kadukottanahalli routes.

The students said that they are facing a lot of problems in reaching the district due to fewer busses from different villages so they have sat on the protest at Mandya bus stand against the KSRTC.

"We have requested earlier also to provide additional buses but the KSRTC department did not provide us the service," the students said.

KSRTC Division Controller (DC) N Nagaraju said that he has "accepted the students' appeal."

"I immediately visited the spot of protest and talked with the students who were protesting. I have accepted the appeal of the students. I have promised the students to provide adequate bus services for them," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

