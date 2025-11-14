Karnataka Sugarcane Protest Turns Violent as Over 100 Tractors Torched in Bagalkot

A protest by sugarcane farmers in Bagalkot, Karnataka, escalated into violence on Thursday when over 100 tractors carrying sugarcane were set on fire inside the Godavari Sugars Factory, plunging the area into turmoil. Eyewitness footage showed tractors engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. The unrest also saw two motorcycles torched amidst the chaos. Local authorities were caught off guard, with police personnel significantly outnumbered. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal arrived at the scene as district officials struggled to regain control and prevent further damage.

Farmer leader Subhash Shirabur, however, denied that farmers were behind the arson. He claimed that individuals linked to the factory had instigated the violence in full view of the police. “We did not set the sugarcane-loaded tractors on fire. Stones were thrown from their side, injuring some of our people and even police personnel present at the scene,” Shirabur said. He added that police vehicles and protesting farmers were deliberately attacked, suggesting the fires were intended to damage the reputation of the farming community rather than being an act of protest.

The violent turn comes amid an ongoing dispute between sugarcane farmers and the government over pricing. Farmers from Mudhol have been demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne, refusing to accept the revised Rs 3,300 rate that Belagavi growers agreed upon last week. The protest began earlier with hundreds of farmers participating in a large-scale rally of tractors and bullock carts from Sangolli Rayanna Circle, while auto-rickshaws joined in, echoing calls for fair compensation. The demonstrators moved through Mudhol town, chanting slogans that highlighted their demand for a just sugarcane price.

In response to the unrest, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across Jamkhandi, Rabkavi-Banahatti, and Mudhol taluks. Deputy Commissioner Sangappa announced the measure to restore order, with additional police forces deployed to manage the situation. Reinforcements from Vijayapura, Belagavi, and neighbouring districts are also being mobilized as a precautionary step. The administration continues to monitor developments closely, aiming to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of both the public and property in the region.