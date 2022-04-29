Karnataka to procure additional 2 lakh metric tons of Ragi after Centre's approval

An additional 2 lakh metric tons of Ragi would be procured under the Minimum Support Price scheme after getting approval from the Centre, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to mediapersons at Jagalur in Davangere district, Bommai said, "Already 2 lakh tons of Ragi has been procured and recently an additional 1.14 lakh tons were procured. Now there is still demand for procurement of more Ragi."

Further, he added that the issue has been raised with the Union Food Minister and it would be discussed further to get the approval for procurement of another 2 lakh tons.

Replying to a question about his stand on Hindi becoming the National Language, Bommai said, "I have stated it clearly. As the States were formed on a linguistic basis, the regional considerations would have primacy. Kannada is supreme in Karnataka, not any other language."

Reacting to irregularities in the recruitment of lecturers and PSIs, he said, the probe has been handed over to the CID after the preliminary investigation.

"We will go to the bottom of the scam. Stern action would be taken against the culprits," he stated.

When asked whether the recruitment scams have dented the image of the government, "it is not the question of the government here. The exams are being conducted on the lines of UPSC exams."

Further, he replied, the irregularities were detected by the government and an investigation has been ordered. "Any irregularities if found would be dealt with severely."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor