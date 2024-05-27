Karnataka: Woman Who Accused BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa of Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter Dies of Cancer

A 54-year-old woman who accused former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa of allegedly sexually abusing her 17-year-old daughter died at a private hospital here due to lung cancer, police said on Monday, May 27.

Based on her complaint lodged in March, the former Karnataka CM was booked under the POCSO Act. According to police, the woman had alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

As per the FIR, the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city. The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2. The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

The FIR claims that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room. When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the alleged assault. The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others.