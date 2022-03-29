Karnataka's Abdul Khader Nadakattin receives Padma Shri award for contribution to agriculture

A grassroots agricultural innovator from Karnataka's Dharwad, Abdul Khader Nadakattin receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

He has been credited with over 40 innovations that assist small and marginal farmers across India.

"I am a common farmer but the Indian government has honored me with the Padma Shri award for the research I have done on the machines used in agriculture in the last 35 years," said Padma Shri awardee Abdul Khader Nadakattin.

"I want to dedicate this to all the farmers in the country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

