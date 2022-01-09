Karni Sena holds demonstration at Jawed Habib's franchise salon in Indore

Following the controversy over hairstylist Jawed Habib using his spit to style a woman's hair in a viral video, Karni Sena held a demonstration at a franchise salon of Habib in Indore on Saturday.

However, the franchise salon owner had already changed the name of the shop before the demonstration. The salon is located in the city's One Center Mall where Karni Sena workers had reached to demonstrate.

Receiving the information of the protest, the Tukoganj police reached the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Dantere, the owner of the salon said, "As the incident sparked row, we have changed the branding of our salon in honour of women. I had taken the franchise of Jawed Habib 6-7 years ago and left the franchise after this incident."

In a viral video, hairstylist Jawed Habib was seen using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on the stage on a salon chair while Habib prepares to cut her hair while giving hair care tips. "Hair is dirty. Why are they dirty? Because shampoo has not been used," he says.

"Listen carefully... If there is a scarcity of water," Habib continues as he spits on the woman's head while parting her hair. He can be heard saying " this spit has life" before the video ends.

Meanwhile, people present there could be heard laughing and clapping. However, the woman seemed disturbed by what had happened.

After the video went viral, the woman in the video came forward to recount the bad experience.

After facing huge backlash over this, issuing an apology in a video message, Habib said, "I just want to say one thing...these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt are, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

( With inputs from ANI )

