Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot at by militants in J&K

Srinagar, May 12 A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot and injured by militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

"An employee of the revenue department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot and injured by militants at the Tehsil office in Budgam district," a police officer said.

He sustained grievous injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar.

"The area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.

