Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot dead in J&K

Srinagar, May 12 A Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shot dead by militants on Thursday, police said.

"An employee of the Revenue Department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot and injured by militants at the Tehsil office in Budgam," a police officer said.

He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.

