Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J-K's Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian on Monday.

Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in the Choutigam area of Shopian, where terrorists had fired upon a civilian at 8 pm. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement.

The injured man was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

