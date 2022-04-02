Kashmiri Pandits hold grand prayer meetings in Srinagar on 'Navreh'

Srinagar, April 2 Grand prayer meetings were held on Saturday by Kashmiri Pandits at the historic Durganag temple and the Mata Sharika Devi temple in Srinagar to celebrate 'Navreh', the first day of the new year, according to the Kashmiri Pandit calendar.

Kashmiri Pandits held special prayers at the Mata Sharika Devi temple situated on a hillock called the 'Hari Parbat' in the middle of the old city. This was the first such prayer meeting held on Navreh at the Sharika Devi temple 32 years after the migration of the local Pandits from their native land.

Before their exodus, local Pandits used to celebrate the beginning of the new year at this temple.

Those who had gathered for the celebrations said the situation has improved Kashmir in the last couple of years, and the number of terror incidents have also decreased.

People exuded confidence in the positive steps taken by the administration and the government and hoped to return to their homeland soon.

A grand Puja was also held at the Durganag temple in Dalgate area in Srinagar where a large number of people joined the prayers held for peace, prosperity and development of humanity in general and Kashmir in particular.

Murarji Kaul, trustee of the Durganag temple trust, said the main purpose of Saturday's Navreh prayers was to strengthen the traditional amity between the various communities of Kashmir.

"Huge damage has been caused to this brotherhood of ours by political forces of different shades. Despite their worst doing, the bond between the Muslim majority community and the Pandit minority community remains strong and vibrant as ever, and now their is a renewed effort to further strengthen this bond," Kaul said.

"Peace is gradually returning to the Valley and people are keen to safeguard the interests of the future generations. This year, Navreh coincides with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and this augers well for the entire population of the Valley," Kaul added.

