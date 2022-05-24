Kashmiri RJ receives UNICEF award for work during COVID-19 pandemic

Radio Jockey Umar Nisar (RJ Umar), who hails from south Kashmir, has been awarded the '01 Best Content Award' and the Immunization Champion award by UNICEF at the annual Radio4Child 2022 Awards in Mumbai.

The Radio4Child felicitated radio professionals from private FM and All India Radio from across the country for their commendable work during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for routine vaccination. These radio professionals highlighted the importance of routine vaccination among people.

Speaking totoday, Umar Nisar said, "I was always interested in Radio Jockeying. I began my career way back in 2014 here."

In a message to the youth, he said, "If you are passionate about working in this field, then you can pursue this career. I also, in my initial phase of life, faced a lot of hindrances. But, one has to remain constant and not give up easily on this path."

"Whenever, I used to watch movies. I used to try and mimic the dialogues. Later on in my life, I realized that this profession is apt for me," he said.

Umar is an RJ at a local FM station in South Kashmir. This award means a lot to him and will go a long way in motivating him in the future. Umar wants to dedicate the award to the listeners for their love and support, and to the nurse who vaccinated him in childhood.

The award has been conferred on him for his excellent work during the pandemic in building awareness and countering rumours to reach audiences. The information provided was a game-changer that allowed effective messaging to counter vaccine hesitancy among parents and the public.

The award was presented by multi-Grammy Award-winning music composer, environmentalist, and UNICEF celebrity supporter Ricky Kej, OIC UNICEF, UP Dr Zafrin Chowdhury, chief of communications and advocacy and partnerships, UNICEF India; Dr Sachin Desai, State Immunization Officer, Government of Maharashtra; Dr Sachin Desai, State Immunization Officer, Government of Maharashtra.

Ricky Kej also felicitated over 80 radio professionals from all over India at the event organized by Radio4Child.

UNICEF India's initiative aims to engage radio professionals with thought-provoking programming on child and maternal health.

RJ Umar is the only RJ from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for this award.

( With inputs from ANI )

