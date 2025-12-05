Kathua Accident: Groom Among 3 Killed as Wedding Car Falls into Deep Gorge (VIDEO)

Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir (December 5, 2025): A wedding celebration turned tragic on Bhandar Road in Bani village when a car carrying members of the wedding procession, including the groom, plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a deep gorge. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as the group was travelling to the bride’s house for the ceremony.

#WATCH | Kathua, J&K | In a tragic incident, three people, including the groom, died, and two others were injured when a wedding procession met with an accident at the Bhandar Road, Bani, while on its way to the bride's house for the wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/pWLdK6RwVM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

Three people, including the groom, died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Vicky, son of Khem Raj, the groom; Rakesh Kumar, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Gatti; and Jeevan, son of Balibhadar. Vicky and Jeevan died on the spot, while Rakesh was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

Two others were injured and rescued from the scene. Shushpal Sharma, son of Hans Raj from Mohanpur, suffered a head injury and a fractured left leg. Mohan Singh, 22, son of Khem Raj, also sustained a head injury. Both are reported to be in stable condition and were referred to the Government Medical College Kathua for specialised treatment.

SHO Bani, Inspector Surinder Raina, said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that darkness and slippery road conditions may have contributed to the crash.

(With inputs from ANI)