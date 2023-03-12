KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated.

The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology.

He was then shifted to the hospital where he underwent some medical tests.

"This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy was performed," the statement by the hospital informed.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor