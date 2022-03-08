KCR doesn't respect Constitution of India, wants to write his own: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao on Monday took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stating he wants to write his own Constitution of India as the latter does not want to respect the Indian Constitution.

His remarks came after BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, and Etela Rajender were suspended from the Budget session in the Telangana State Assembly yesterday without specifying any reason as they demonstrated against the illegal activities of the state government in the session.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "BR Ambedkar has written the Constitution of India and KCR doesn't want to respect it. He wants to write his own Constitution that's why when we were democratically demonstrating a type of illegal activities of the state government, we were suspended from the assembly without telling any reason."

"We are trying to approach the court and other agencies where our Constitution can be protected because this is our interest and other four crore people of Telangana. We want to explain to people how undemocratically this government is ruling the state," he added.

Clarifying his allegations on KCR, he said that BJP is not against any individual, but against the person who is trying to damage the Constitution of India.

"The future of course of action is going to be discussed among the party elders and party chief which will bring the dignity of Constitution. We are not against the individual but against the person who is trying to damage the constitution of our country. Those who are against the BR Ambedkar constitution, we are fighting against them," he stated.

Following their suspension from the Telangana State Assembly session, the three BJP MLAs met the State Governor on the subject and said, "The governor is the protector of the constitution and she said she will do what's best for protecting the Constitution of India."

In the letter presented to Governor, the MLAs explained the Assembly session and said, "the very beginning of the budget session was in violation of the established norms and practices as the customary address of the Governor was given a go-by citing weird technical reasons."

Calling the expulsion of the BJP leaders as though following a pre-prepared script by the TRS party, the BJP leaders went to appeal, as the governor is the custodian of the Constitution to advise the Speaker to repeal the suspension and allow the BJP MLAs to represent their people in the Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

