KCR requested me to include BRS into NDA: Modi

Nizamabad (Telangana), Oct 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had requested him to include the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but he refused to do so.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the BRS chief had met him after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections as BRS had failed to get the majority in the civic body while the BJP had won 48 seats.

Modi said he told KCR that the BJP would sit in the Opposition rather than inducting BRS into the NDA.

The Prime Minister claimed that KCR had met him again to say that he wants to hand over the reins of power to his son KTR.

“He requested me to bless KTR. I asked him are you a Raja maharaja? This is democracy and people will decide who should rule them. That was the last day he met me,” claimed Modi.

The Prime Minister was explaining why KCR had stopped welcoming him on his visits to Telangana.

He remarked that the Chief Minister does not have courage to make eye contact with him. Modi also alleged that BRS helped the Congress party in Karnataka elections and the Congress party was now paying back in Telangana by dividing the votes.

Modi launched a scathing attack on the BRS government saying it ‘looted’ huge funds sent by the Centre for the development of Telangana.

He said while thousands of families made sacrifices for Telangana, only one family had grabbed everything.

“They use your votes only to become richer. They only promoted family rule and corruption,” he said.

Modi appealed to the people to be cautious of the Congress party saying it had taken a contract of dividing the votes at any cost.

“The entire country has rejected the Congress. You know, when the Congress loses power in one state it becomes difficult for the party to come back,” he said.

He alleged that the BRS had opened its coffers for the Congress to split the votes. “There is a game going on behind the curtains. BRS and Congress are working together for a backdoor entry,” he said. Appealing to Telangana people to give him five years, he promised to give them back whatever BRS has looted from them.

