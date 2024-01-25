KCR to chair BRS parliamentary party meeting

Hyderabad, Jan 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parliamentary party meeting will be held on Friday to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the ensuing Parliament session.

The meeting will be chaired by BRS President and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his farm house at Erravalli in Medak district.

All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party will attend the meeting, which assumes significance in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This will be the first meeting to be chaired by KCR after undergoing hip replacement surgery last month.

The BRS chief has been taking rest since he was discharged from a hospital on December 15.

He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on December 8 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse. The same day he had undergone hip replacement surgery.

After ruling Telangana for nearly 10 years, the BRS lost power to the Congress in the recently held elections.

The BRS, which won 39 seats in 119-member Assembly, has already started preparations for the Lok Sabha polls with party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao holding preparatory meetings with leaders of all 17 constituencies.

In the 2019 elections, BRS had bagged nine out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.

The BRS chief is reportedly planning to contest Lok Sabha polls from Medak constituency.

