Kedarnath Faces Waste Crisis: Over 49 Tons of Garbage Pile Up Near Revered Temple

Tons of untreated waste are piling up near Kedarnath, a revered Himalayan temple in an eco-sensitive area, raising environmental concerns. An RTI query by environmentalist Amit Gupta revealed that 49.18 tons of unprocessed garbage were dumped at two landfill sites around the temple between 2022 and 2024. The waste generated in Kedarnath has increased over the years, with 13.2 tons in 2022, 18.48 tons in 2023, and 17.5 tons in 2024. Although 23.3 tons of inorganic waste were reportedly recycled, the untreated garbage poses an escalating threat, as the landfill sites approach capacity.

Gupta criticized the lack of proper waste management, stating that Kedarnath’s eco-sensitivity, including its glaciers, underscores the need for responsible disposal. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously addressed Kedarnath's waste issue, yet no significant actions have been taken by local authorities.

Also Read: CBI Arrests DUSIB Legal Officer for Bribery; Recovers Rs 3.79 Crore in Cash from Residence

Gupta’s complaints to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) have led to calls for sewage treatment plants to reduce pollution in the Mandakini River, which flows near Kedarnath and is impacted by untreated waste.