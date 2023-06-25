Kedarnath Yatra stopped due to heavy rainfall

Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been stopped till further orders. "The yatra is stopped at Sonprayag due to heavy rainfall in the Rudraprayag district," said Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state, a press release said.

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the districts under the state where heavy rains are continuing and there is a possibility of heavy rains further.In the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, over 30 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham and more than 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath, Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, said on June 22.Efforts are being made to provide a safe and smooth darshan for the devotees, he further said."Uttarakhand police personnel are dedicated to smooth darshan and a safe Chardham Yatra for the devotees. So far, more than 30 lakh (Gangotri- 5,35,327; Yamunotri- 4,65,295; Kedarnath- 10,17,195; Badrinath- 8,98,221; Hemkund Sahib- 88,455) devotees have left for their destinations after visiting Char Dham. Shri Kedarnath has been visited by more than 10 lakh devotees," said Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police.