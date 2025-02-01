Kejriwal & AAP ‘betrayed’ Delhi: Rajasthan CM

Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of “betraying” and “looting” the people of Delhi through “rampant corruption” during its decade-long rule.

He declared that the people of Delhi will no longer fall for AAP’s deception and will ensure that the “lotus” of development “blooms” in the capital this spring.

While addressing public meetings in support of BJP’s Rithala Assembly candidate Kulwant Rana and Moti Nagar Assembly candidate Harish Khurana, Sharma launched a scathing attack on AAP and Congress.

Speaking at a public gathering in Rithala, Sharma stated that AAP leaders, who once posed as honest, have been exposed as deeply entrenched in corruption.

He accused them of looting Delhi’s taxpayers through multiple scams, including Rs 28,000 crore Water Board scam, Rs 5,400 crore Ration scam, Rs 4,500 crore DTC Bus scam, Rs 1,300 crore classroom scam and Rs 500 crore panic button scam in buses.

He also attacked Arvind Kejriwal for his “double standards”, alleging that despite portraying a modest lifestyle with slippers and a Maruti car, Kejriwal built a luxurious "Sheesh Mahal" worth Rs 52 crore for himself.

At another public meeting in Moti Nagar, Sharma praised the Marwari community’s contribution to society, acknowledging their hard work, discipline, and nationalistic values.

He urged them to unite with the BJP in removing the corrupt and dishonest AAP government from Delhi.

Sharma further accused Congress of failing to deliver real development for 70 years, claiming that Arvind Kejriwal surpassed Congress in making false promises.

He criticised Kejriwal for blatantly “lying” with confidence and misleading the people of Delhi.

He called on the people to secure a brighter future for Delhi by voting for BJP’s lotus symbol on February 5 and ensuring the victory of BJP candidates Kulwant Rana (Rithala) and Harish Khurana (Moti Nagar) with a resounding majority.

