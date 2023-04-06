Kejriwal directs MCD officials to form action plan on landfill management within 15 days

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday instructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to expedite the progress of clearing landfills in the city.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review MCD's waste management system, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Delhi PWD Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, MCD Dy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal, MCD Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, MCD Commissioner and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the officials apprised the Chief Minister about the real-time status of all three landfills.

The officials said that due to the unseasonal rain spells and the delay in the operationalization of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, the MCD has failed to meet its target at Okhla and is processing 5000-6000 MT of waste.

Kejriwal also noted that about 1,000 MT of construction waste reaches the landfill every day, however, it has no capacity to treat them.

"This is not the time to allow any delays. We need to plug all loopholes and immediately bring progress back on track," said CM Kejriwal.

He further directed MCD officials to start the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant at the Okhla Stary Landfill (SLF) by April 15.

While reviewing the situation of the Bhalswa Landfill, the Chief Minister was apprised that while there has been a slight delay in reaching the target of 10,000 MT there too, owing to the rains.

The officials informed him that the agency deployed on the Ghazipur landfill site has been issued a show cause notice due to the shortcomings on its end.

Directing the officials to come up with a plan for the three landfills within 15 days, the CM said, "there is no need to create more legacy waste at any of the landfills. MCD needs to give immediate attention to its landfills."

