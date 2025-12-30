Kejriwal lying on dog count duty for teachers: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Dec 30 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday condemned former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s false claim that teachers in Delhi are being deployed for counting stray dogs.

The Delhi BJP President said that it is unfortunate that on Monday, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha spread this falsehood through an X post, claiming that teachers in Delhi would be assigned duty to count dogs.

On this issue, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood and the Chairman of the Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Education Committee, Yogesh Verma, immediately clarified that no such order has been issued and that there is no such proposal before the government.

Sachdeva said that even after clear explanations from both the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation, it is extremely shameful for the former Chief Minister to continue claiming that the Delhi government is deploying teachers to count dogs, and he should apologise.

The Delhi BJP President further stated that the former Chief Minister’s claim about sending teachers abroad for training was also completely misleading.

In 10 years under the AAP government, less than 100 teachers were sent to Finland in the name of foreign training, even though Finland’s education system does not align with India’s system at all, he said.

As a result, that training brought no benefit to Delhi’s school education system, he said.

The Delhi BJP President asked Kejriwal to explain to the people of Delhi what benefit the teachers sent by him for training in Finland actually brought to Delhi’s education system.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP attacked the previous AAP government led by Kejriwal for leaving behind the legacy problem of pollution for the Rekha Gupta government and praised the Chief Minister’s performance in the first 10 months in office.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, except for the problem of air pollution inherited from the Arvind Kejriwal government, the 10 months of the Rekha Gupta government have been full of achievements

“Even in the case of air pollution, pollution levels have remained lower than earlier, even during winters, though a lot more work still needs to be done,” he said.

The Kejriwal government had left behind a stalled Delhi, but the BJP-led government under Rekha Gupta has put Delhi back on the path of development within just 10 months, said Kapoor.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor