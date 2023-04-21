Kejriwal slams law & order situation after Saket court shooting

New Delhi, April 21 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the law and order situation in the national capital after a woman was shot at in the premises of the Saket Court Complex.

"The law and order situation in Delhi has completely deteriorated. Instead of creating obstacles in the work of others and engaging in dirty politics on every issue, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they cannot manage, they should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of people cannot be left to chance," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The shooting took place on Friday morning at the lawyers' block in the Court complex.

The accused, who according to sources has been identified as a history-sheeter, fired three to four rounds at the woman.

She sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen and was taken to AIIMS. Currently, her condition is reported to be critical, the police said.

The accused fled from the spot after the shooting.

In the wake of the incident, lawyers have also raised concern over security at court complexes across the capital city.

In a statement, advocate Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer's Association, said that security lapse in district courts is of great concern for litigants and advocates.

"The Delhi High Court has also taken note upon the security lapse and h ad issued directions to Delhi police but the security leaps and issues are still the same. Delhi courts need a delegated security unit with updated gadgets then only we can ensure the security at court complexes," said Jindal.

"It is imperative that judges, advocates, and litigants have comple te confidence in their safety during the judicial process and that their security is guaranteed. The recurring incidents of gunfire in Delhi courts are alarming for everyone involved, including the litigants, advocates, and judges.

"Such life-threatening events are also having a detrimental effect on the judicial system," he added.

