Kejriwal’s governance model not freebies, justifies Punjab CM

New Delhi, Jan 30 Saying Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model is not freebies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while campaigning for AAP candidates in Delhi on Thursday, addressed massive public meetings in Tuglakabad and Greater Kailash, and led roadshows in Kalkaji and Kasturba Nagar.

CM Mann urged the people of Delhi to choose progress, education, and healthcare over conflict, divisiveness, and corruption in the February 5 elections.

In Tuglakabad, Mann said the voters have to make a critical choice: “On one side, there are parties promoting conflict and hatred; on the other, there’s AAP, promoting education, health, and employment. One side snatches from you; we give back to you. Delhi must decide its future and that of its children.”

Mann lauded Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model, saying: “For 10 years, Kejriwal-ji has ensured that taxpayers’ money benefits the people through free electricity, clean water, quality schools, hospitals, and free bus services for women. These are not ‘freebies’; they are rightful governance.”

He also slammed BJP’s rhetoric by saying: “They mock AAP’s guarantees as ‘freebies,’ yet they themselves promise Rs 2,500 when Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 for women. The public knows who to trust.”

At Kalkaji, Mann highlighted AAP’s proven track record in delivering on promises, saying, “We fulfil what we commit, be it in Delhi or Punjab. In Punjab, 90 per cent of households now have zero electricity bills due to the monthly 300 units of free power we promised.”

He urged voters to back Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and reaffirmed AAP’s commitment to public welfare.

“Delhi deserves leaders who think of your welfare, not their profits. Cast your vote for progress and honesty,” he said.

In Greater Kailash, Mann reinforced the stark contrast between AAP and other parties, stating, “One side hurls abuses and spreads hatred; the other believes in working for the people. Arvind Kejriwal’s vision has transformed governance, turning taxpayers’ money into tangible benefits.”

He pointed out AAP’s transparency, recounting how the Punjab government bought back a private thermal plant to protect public assets.

“We don’t sell public institutions for personal gain; we strengthen them,” Mann said.

The Punjab CM also lambasted the BJP’s failures in governance, saying, “Fifteen years of the MCD and 11 years of the Central government -- what have they done? Even a single sewer cap installed would be an achievement! But they have no work to show.”

The Chief Minister urged voters to remain vigilant against last-minute bribes: “If someone offers you money, take it -- it’s your tax money anyway -- but on February 5, press the button for AAP.”

