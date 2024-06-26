Kenya Violence: India Asks Citizens To Exercise Utmost Caution

The Indian High Commission in Kenya issued an advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to exercise "utmost caution" due to the prevailing tense situation and violent protests in the country.

Kenya's capital, Nairobi, along with other cities across the country, witnessed violent clashes and demonstrations following the passage of a controversial bill by the Kenyan parliament that proposed an increase in taxes.

ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN KENYA



In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up. — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) June 25, 2024

At least five protestors were shot dead and more than 150 others injured in Nairobi as police used tear gas and live rounds after thousands stormed into Kenya's Parliament and set part of it on fire.