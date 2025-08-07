Kerala BJP forms 23-member core panel to revamp organisation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 In a major organisational overhauling, the Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Thursday, announced a 23-member core committee, comprising a mix of national and state leaders, as part of efforts to revamp the party's organisational unit in the state.

This is the largest core committee constituted so far in Kerala BJP's history, and notably includes two Union Ministers from the state -- Suresh Gopi and George Kurian -- as well as Rajya Sabha MP C. Sadanandan, former Minister of State V. Muraleedharan, and all former State party Presidents.

The committee also features Delhi-based leaders Anil Antony and A.P. Abdullakutty, along with four general secretaries and seven vice-presidents of the party's Kerala unit.

Two special invitees -- senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and MP Aparajita Sarangi are also included.

Aparajita Sarangi and State BJP General Secretary Sobha Surendran are the only women in the 23-member panel.

Chandrasekhar, who was appointed the State party President in March this year, surprised many with his elevation, given that Kerala is not his traditional political base.

He had unsuccessfully contested against Shashi Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the Congress leader secured a fourth consecutive win.

In July, Chandrasekhar launched a revamped state committee, signalling a shift in the party's internal dynamics, with a blend of youth, experience, and fresh faces.

One of the notable exclusions from the party's core committee is R. Sreelekha, Kerala's first woman Director General of Police and recently appointed State BJP Vice-President.

In contrast, Shone George, who joined the BJP nearly 17 months ago and was recently elevated to Vice-President, has found a place in the core committee.

Shone is the son of veteran politician P.C. George, whose party merged with the BJP last year.

The formation of this "jumbo committee" comes with a clear directive: the state unit must aim to increase its vote share to 25 per cent in the upcoming local body elections in December, a steep rise from the 19 per cent secured in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

