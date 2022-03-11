Kerala Budget 2022: Read the special funds for the government sector in Kerala budget 2022-23

For the development of the Police Department, the government allocated Rs 149 crore. Not only this the government is also going to set up 28 new POCSO courts.

Earlier, the government decided to provide milk and eggs for Anganwadis students. For the people who belong to SC/ST for their development, the government released a fund of Rs 736 crore.

And for Idamalakkudy development, the government released a provision of Rs 15 crore. Not only this but the government decided to give Rs 27 crore for the Vayomithram project.

The state also decided to open more de-addiction centers. And the state government has given Rs 8 crore for the 'Vimukthi' project.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."



