Kerala capital poised to become next Singapore: Adani Vizhinjam Port CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 ( IANS) Kerala’s capital, leveraging its proximity to both seaport and airport, is poised to become the “next Singapore” of India, said Pradeep Jayaraman, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at a panel on “Roadmap for Responsible Growth and Innovation” during the state’s Vision 2031 seminar, Jayaraman highlighted the city’s unique potential as a global logistics and industrial hub.

“If any place in the country has the potential to be the next Singapore, it is Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.

“The proximity of the airport and port, just 30 minutes apart, is rare globally and presents a huge opportunity for air-sea cargo operations. Our company is keen to fully leverage this advantage,” said Jayaraman.

Jayaraman detailed plans for Phase 2 of the Vizhinjam Port expansion, including 800 meters of additional berth, with a long-term goal of creating a two-kilometre straight-line berth, one of the longest in India.

“With Phase-1 already operating at 120–130 per cent capacity, the location has proven its potential,” he noted.

Highlighting Kerala’s investor-friendly environment, Jayaraman said, “The state’s industrial policy, incentives, and climate make it ideal for investment. We are also ramping up multi-cargo handling capabilities to facilitate importers and exporters.”

He further indicated that logistics parks are in the planning stage to support industrial growth.

The seminar, organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce along with KSIDC, K-BIP, and KINFRA, also featured sessions on MSME development, legacy industries, and innovation ecosystems.

Jayaraman concluded by saying, “Thiruvananthapuram has the potential to emerge as a world-class industrial and logistics hub. With infrastructure, strategic investments, and coordinated efforts from government and industry, the city can truly become India’s gateway for trade and innovation.”

Earlier, the Kerala government released its landmark Vision 2031 document, outlining an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a major industrial powerhouse and a preferred destination for investment in India.

