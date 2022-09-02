Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets his Tamil Nadu counterpart

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The meeting was held at Kovalam Palace and M K Stalin reached Thiruvananthapuram to attend the conference of South Indian Chief Ministers.

They held discussions over various projects related to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that after the chief secretaries of both the states discuss the matter, there can be a Chief Ministerial-level discussion.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj appreciated Kerala's IT-based development. He informed that a high-level team will be sent to Kerala to study the development activities in the field of digital university and education. He requested Kerala's support for it.

( With inputs from ANI )

