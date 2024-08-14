Kerala CM Vijayan Announces Rs 6 Lakh Compensation for Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation package for the families of those who perished in the recent catastrophic landslides in Wayanad district, which claimed over 200 lives. Each victim's next of kin will receive a total of Rs 6 lakh, with Rs 4 lakh coming from the State Disaster Relief Fund and the remaining Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Additionally, those who suffered significant disabilities—such as loss of eyes or limbs, or up to 60 percent disability—will be granted Rs 75,000 from the CMDRF. For those with disabilities ranging from 40 to 60 percent or severe injuries, financial aid of Rs 50,000 will be provided.

The Chief Minister also detailed the rehabilitation efforts, stating that survivors who opt for rented accommodation or are staying with relatives will receive Rs 6,000 per month to cover rent. This support will not be available to those in rent-free or fully sponsored accommodations. For partially sponsored housing, the aid will cover up to Rs 6,000 monthly, depending on the remaining balance. As of now, 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been recovered from the landslide sites, which struck on July 30.

Out of 401 DNA samples tested, 349 matched 248 individuals—121 males and 127 females. Vijayan also mentioned that a five-member expert team led by senior scientist John Matthai from the National Centre for Geosciences is investigating the affected areas in Meppadi panchayat. This team will evaluate potential dangers and analyze the events leading up to the landslides. Moreover, a drone-based LIDAR survey will be conducted to assess the terrain and future land use in the disaster-stricken areas. The landslides significantly impacted the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad and also affected Vilangad in Kozhikode district on the same day.