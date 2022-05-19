Kerala cop caught cheating in exam, suspended

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 In a incident that that left the Kerala Police red-faced, an Inspector of Police was caught copying while appearing in his LLB examination.

R.S. Adarsh was on Thursday suspended by Kerala Police chief Anil Kant.

The gravity of the offence is greater as Adarsh works as an instructor at Police Training College in the state capital.

Adarsh was caught last week by a squad of invigilators who are deputed by Kerala University to go around colleges when examinations are held.

After Adarsh was caught, Kerala Police sought a report from the university and after i was submitted, Kant ordered for Adarsh's suspension.

This is not the first time a police official landed in trouble in such circumstances. In 2015, a senior IPS officer was caught copying too, while taking his LLM examination.

