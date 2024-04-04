Kerala Couple, Their Friend Found Dead in Arunachal Hotel Room, Black Magic Suspected

In a shocking incident, three persons from Kerala – a married couple and their friend – were found dead in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro town on Tuesday. Some reports stated that the police suspected the couple “fell prey to black magic” due to the message written in suicide note. Their bodies were discovered after hotel staff checked their hotel room following their prolonged absence. Prima facie, the three appeared to have bled to death from cuts on their wrists, said police.

A note had been also been recovered from their hotel room, Indian Express reported. The deceased have been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi B, who were Ayurveda doctors from the Kottayam district. The third person was identified as Arya B Nair (29), a school teacher and resident of Thiruvananthapuram.It has been learnt that the three checked into the hotel on March 28. However, the hotel staff claimed that they were nowhere to be seen until April 1, which raised alarm bells, prompting staff members to investigate further.

When the hotel staff broke the locks and entered, they found all three guests lying lifeless inside the room. Arya B Nair was found dead in bed, with self-harm marks on her wrist while Devi B was discovered on the floor with severe injuries to her neck and wrist. Meanwhile, Naveen Thomas was found deceased in the bathroom, with a cut on his wrist. The district police team and forensic experts swiftly responded to the scene and began a probe by collecting evidence from the room. The incident came to light when a missing complaint was filed in Thiruvananthapuram police station by Arya’s relatives.



Later, the police in Kerala found that the Arya along with Naveen and Devi had flown to Guwahati before the three of them ended in Arunachal Pradesh. Devi is the daughter of famous wildlife photographer Balan Madhavan. Talking to Manorama Online, Madhavan said that the couple lived happily and had no marital issues. “Devi and Naveen lived at his house in Kottayam. They travelled to Thiruvananthapuram only occasionally. I don’t know what to do and what to say,” he said. According to a Malayalam website Mathrubhumi, Arunachal Pradesh police said that they have recovered a suicide note from the room in which the couple were found dead along with their friend. The suicide note left police suspicious that if the couple fell prey to black magic. “We have no debts. We don’t have any problems. We go to the place where we should be,” the suicide note signed by the three, read.

