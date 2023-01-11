Kerala: CPIM Alapuzha area committee member suspended for allegedly transporting tobacco products

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) member has been suspended from the party for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products in his vehicle.

A Shanavas, Alapuzha municipality councilor and area committee member of CPIM has been suspended from the party post in connection with the case, the party leaders said.

Police seized banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in lorries in Karunagapally, Kollam District on Sunday.

One of the lorries that transported tobacco was found to be owned by Shanavas, they said.

A meeting of CPIM leaders was held at the district secretariat in the presence of the Minister of Fisheries of Kerala Saji Cheriyan on Tuesday after which an announcement regarding the suspension was made.

The party members said the lorry that transported the tobacco products belonged to Shanavas. They said that the explanation by Shanavas is that he had given the lorry on rent.

A three-member committee has been formed to inquire about the allegations against Shanavas, they said.

CPIM's Alapuzha District Secretary R Nazar said that party will conduct a detailed inquiry and will take further action if needed.

"In the communist party, anyone who is engaged in such illegal activities will be removed from the party. That's our party. We will not help anyone like this. We will conduct a detailed inquiry and take further action accordingly. The person who has been found guilty has been dismissed from the party," Nazar said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor