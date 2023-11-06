Kerala CPI(M) promises support to Aryadan Shoukath facing Congress ire

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 The Kerala CPI(M) is eyeing a prize catch in Aryadan Shoukath, the son of Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed, who is all set to appear before his party's disciplinary committee on Monday.

Shoukath came under the party ire after he decided to lead and organise a rally to support the cause of Palestine, even after being strongly advised by the state Congress leadership not to go forward with the rally in his home town Malappuram.

He went ahead and led a mammoth rally which irked the state party leadership that promptly served him a show cause notice asking him to appear before the disciplinary committee.

On Monday morning CPI(M) veteran and central committee member A.K. Balan said if the Congress party touched Shoukath in any manner, they would shield him and accept him into their fold with gusto.

“If the Congress takes any action against Shoukath, then the Congress party will break like bangles into multiple pieces. We, the Left, will protect him fully,” said Balan.

Aryadan Mohammed was the master brain for over four decades when the factional feud in the Congress party between Karunakaran and Antony happened and was known for leadingthe mind battle for the Antony faction.

He passed away in September last year .

Shoukath apart from dabbling in Congress politics, is also a film producer. He, however, lost his debut election from his father’s traditional constituency in 2016.

Reacting to Balan's enthusiasm, K. Muraleedharan, the son of Karunakaran, said the Congress party was quite capable of handling things and they did not require his help.

“The problem of Balan is that he is too enthusiastic which in the end turns out badly and hence it will be better for him if he minds his business. He should not meddle in other party’s affairs,” said Muraleedharan.

