Kerala: Family of Albert Augestine, who died in strife-torn Sudan, reaches Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 27 : The family of Albert Augustine, an Indian who died in the ongoing violence in Sudan has reached Kochi Airport today from Jeddah.

Augustine's wife Saibella and their daughter Marieta reached Kochi today at 10.00 am.

The Ministry of External Affairs has arranged a vehicle for them to reach their native place in Kannur.

On Wednesday late at night, they were received at Jeddah by MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

He tweeted after the meeting that, he "Arranged tickets immediately for the family to reach Kochi. Assured of all possible assistance to the family."

The process of repatriating Albert's body is in progress, as per MoS MEA's office.

Earlier Saibella had requested the Indian government's help when her husband's mortal remains could not be shifted from their flat 24 hours after his death. The body was moved to the hospital after a three-hour ceasefire was announced.

Albert Augustine (48), an ex-serviceman from Kannur was killed during a clash between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) to seize power in Sudan.

Albert, who had been working as a security manager for a company for six months, was shot through the window of his flat.

India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight carrying Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan landed in the national capital. As the Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Sudan, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Indian Army Zindabad', and 'PM Narendra Modi Zindabad' slogans were chanted by them.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

