Kerala HC asks CBSE to respond to trans gender's request

Kochi, Jan 10 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file its response to the demand of a transgender, who was born a female but recently changed gender and name and wants to make changes in his CBSE certificates of 10 and 12th standards.

Justice V.G. Arun said that the petition was one of its kind and directed the standing counsel for CBSE to get instructions on the matter.

"A tricky situation, usually we don't come across such a request," the court said and directed CBSE to file its response and posted the case to January 20.

The petitioner is a young degree holder who submitted that he is looking forward to pursue his post graduate degree.

And for that he has to change his 10th and 12th certificates under CBSE to conform with his recently chosen name and affix a new photograph.

The petitioner also pointed out that under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, once a person changes gender, the change has to be reflected in all government documents.

The petitioner submitted that he had approached the CBSE to alter his documents but the CBSE told him that his birth certificate has to be changed first in order to amend his school certificates.

But even when the birth certificate was amended, the CBSE didn't change the details in his 10th and 12th standard certificates, forcing him to approach the court.

