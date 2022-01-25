Kerala HC dismisses appeal, says PM has right to give message on vaccination certificate

Kochi, Jan 25 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal against the Single Judge order that rejected a plea challenging the photograph of Prime Minister being affixed on the Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued to citizens.

The Single Judge had also imposed a cost of Rs one lakh on the appellant.

Agreeing with the decision of the Single Judge, a division bench headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar while dismissing the appeal, noted that a photo is not an advertisement. It posted the judgment in the matter for a later date.

The appellant reiterated that the Covid vaccination certificate issued in his name, with personal details and record of a medical event, is his personal space and the insertion of a photograph with a message without his consent when objected to, is violation of the Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and expression under Art 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

But the Division bench found no reason to interfere with the order of the Single Judge and also maintained a silence on reducing the cost imposed on the appellant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor