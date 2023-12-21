Kerala HC grants two-day parole to lifer ‘Ripper' Jayanandan for book launch

Kochi, Dec 21 The Kerala High Court has granted two-day escort parole to 'Ripper' Jayanandan, a serial killer serving life imprisonment, to enable him to take part in the launch of his book.

'Ripper' Jayanandan, 56, has been convicted in five cases of murder in and around Thrissur-Ernakulam border areas.

He once fled from the Trivandrum Central Jail in June 2013, but was caught again in September 2013. Before that also, he was caught after escaping from the Kannur Jail.

Incidentally, his daughter Keerthi Jayanandan appeared for her father's release on a petition moved by her mother.

"This judgment is because of the efforts of his daughter and wife. The daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that he attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight in accordance to law.

"The legal fight of a daughter to get a release order for her father to attend the function is also to be appreciated, even if her father is an accused in several cases including five murder cases. Just like a mother, a father is also a hero to every child," read the parole order.

The judge noted that Jayanandan, who studied only up to the ninth standard, wrote the book in the 17 years that he has been in jail.

"I am of the considered opinion that the convict is entitled to an encomium because of the way in which he wrote, especially when he has studied only up to 9th standard," the court noted.

Jayanandan's book 'Pulari Viriyum Munpe' is set to be released at the Ernakulam Press Club on December 23.

Jayanandan has said the proceeds from his book will be donated for the welfare of children with special needs.

Incidentally, in March this year, his daughter had appeared for her father and got two days' escort parole for him to attend her wedding.

But when a similar application for two-day parole was sought for the book release function, the jail authorities refused to grant the same on the ground that as per the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014, persons who are convicted under Sections 392 to 402 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are not entitled for ordinary leave and emergency leave.

However, the court intervened and said, "A convict in detention for 17 years wrote a book and he wants to participate in the book release function. In such a situation, I am of the considered opinion that the constitutional court should step in, even if the Rules do not permit such release," the court said.

Thereafter, it granted Jayanandan escort parole for December 22 and 23.

"The legal fight of his wife and daughter should be there in the mind of the convict. The daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that he attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight in accordance to law," the court added.

