Kerala HC says witness box for Pocso case victims worse than a kennel

Kochi, Jan 9 The Kerala High Court expressed its deep displeasure over the kennel-like witness boxes where minor victims of sexual offences depose in cases tried under the Pocso Act.

The Court of Justice Sophy Thomas made the observations while considering a list of regular bail applications, several of which had been moved by people accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

"In Pocso courts, there is a box in which children have to testify. It is meant for the victim and it is just like a kennel. Children would be scared just to enter it. Asking children to go into that cage would itself be very traumatising," said Justice Thomas.

She recalled that once when she was at a Pocso court, she told the court staff to put the accused in the witness box and allow the children to be outside.

The judge added that the witness boxes are so restrictive that they don't even let in any light, just like dog kennels.

"Only their faces are visible. Even dog kennels have bars which let light in. Here the children are put into a closed box from which only their face is visible so that the accused cannot see them," said Justice Thomas.

Incidentally last year, Kerala got its first child-friendly Pocso court in the Ernakulam District Court complex. The court has features such as play areas and separate toilets and dining facilities to provide a more informal setting for child survivors to comfortably and safely give evidence.

