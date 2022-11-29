Kerala HC upholds Governor's appointment of Ciza Thomas as VC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the order issued by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan appointing Ciza Thomas as the vice-chancellor (in-charge) of the Kerala Technological University (KTU).

Thomas is the senior joint director of the directorate of technical education.

A single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also dismissed the petition filed by the state government challenging the Governor's order.

Justice Ramachandran observed, "I cannot find fault with the chancellor in having done so. Ciza Thomas is fully qualified to be appointed as VC (in-charge) of the KTU university."

The Kerala government had earlier requested the court to stay the appointment by Khan, who, in his capacity as Kerala governor, is also the chancellor of state universities.

The governor had appointed Thomas as vice-chancellor, rejecting the government's recommendation to hand over the post to the principal secretary of the state's Higher Education department, Ishita Roy, an IAS.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 7 of Section 13 of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015 (Act 17 of 2015), read with clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018, the Chancellor of the University is pleased to order that pending the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Prof. (Dr.) Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University with immediate effect, in addition to her normal duties, until further orders," the notification issued by the Raj Bhavan stated.

The Supreme Court in October sacked Dr Rajasree MS as the vice-chancellor of the varsity, citing a violation of UGC norms.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor