Kerala Landslide: Special Control Room Set Up For Wayanad With Helpline Numbers

A special control room has been established at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to handle the crisis caused by recent landslides in Kerala. The 24-hour control room is operational under the direct supervision of the state police chief. Members of the public can provide information by calling the control room at 9497900402 or 0471 2721566. The North Region IG and Kannur DIG are en route to Wayanad to lead the ongoing relief efforts. The state police chief has instructed the law and order department ADGP to oversee the operations. Police personnel from four and five battalions of Kerala Armed Police and Malabar Special Police have already been dispatched to the affected areas in Wayanad.

Also Read: Landslide in Kerala: 7 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Landslides in Wayanad

According to local media reports, at least 19 people have died following multiple landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district. Rescue efforts have been severely impacted by the collapse of a major bridge in the region. State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran informed Reuters that the situation is critical and the government has mobilized all available resources for rescue operations. The army has been called in to construct a temporary bridge to reconnect the affected area with the nearest town, Chooralmala. In response to the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured full support from the central government. He also conferred with Union Minister Suresh Gopi about the situation and instructed BJP President JP Nadda to mobilize party workers to assist in the relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather report indicating that Kerala’s central and northern regions may experience scattered heavy rainfall today. Districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for significant localized rainfall (7-11 cm within 24 hours). Other districts might see light to moderate rainfall.

