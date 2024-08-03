Kerala Landslides: Centre Issues Draft Notification to Declare 56,800 sq km of Western Ghats as ESA, Including 13 Villages in Wayanad

The Centre has released a new draft notification designating over 56,800 square kilometres of the Western Ghats in six states, including 13 villages in Wayanad, Kerala—hit by recent landslides—as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). This notification, issued on July 31, invites public suggestions and objections within the next 60 days. This move follows a devastating series of landslides in Wayanad that resulted in more than 300 fatalities.

Scientists from Kerala and beyond attribute the disaster to a deadly mix of forest cover loss, mining in the fragile terrain and climate change. The draft notification proposes designating 9,993.7 square kilometres in Kerala, including 13 villages in two talukas of the landslide-affected Wayanad district, as ecologically sensitive. The villages include Periya, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Thrissilery, Kidanganad, and Noolpuzha in Mananthavady taluka, and Achooranam, Chundel, Kottappadi, Kunnathidavaka, Pozhuthana, Thariyod, and Vellarimala in Vythiri taluka. Notably, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala villages in Vythiri taluka, which were impacted by the July 30 landslides, are not included in the draft notification.

The notification proposes designating a total of 56,825.7 square kilometres as ecologically sensitive. This includes 449 sq km in Gujarat, 17,340 sq km in Maharashtra, 1,461 sq km in Goa, 20,668 sq km in Karnataka, 6,914 sq km in Tamil Nadu, and 9,993.7 sq km in Kerala. An official stated that the latest draft is more detailed but notes that "there are no major changes in terms of total area."

"We are hopeful that it will finally be notified," the official added. The environment ministry has issued six draft notifications, including the one issued on July 31, since March 10, 2014, but the final notification is pending amid objections from states.

According to the fresh draft notification, an expert panel set up in April 2022 to find a breakthrough has held nine meetings since July 2022, "wherein various objections, comments, and suggestions were received from the states".

"The committee is currently addressing concerns raised by states in the Western Ghats regarding discrepancies or information gaps in the draft notification dated July 6, 2022, specifically regarding the correct names and areas of villages proposed for inclusion in the ecologically sensitive area. Additionally, the committee is reviewing suggestions submitted by state governments."