Kerala leader VD Satheesan writes to PM Modi over 'attacks against minority groups'

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concern over the alleged wave of attacks against minority groups.

In a letter, the Kerala leader wrote, "I am writing to your goodself to express my deep concern over the recent wave of attacks by right-wing outfits against minority groups in the country... These occurrences are in stark violation to the right to life and religious freedom guaranteed by our constitution."

"As you may be aware, the State of Karnataka has witnessed a spate of attacks on Christians in the past week... Unfortunately, no one has been arrested in these incidents. Apparently, the police have been hand in glove with the perpetrators which cast serious apprehension on the intention of the state to curb these grave human rights violations," the letter further read.

The Congress leader further said that the recent tales of atrocities against Christian groups that have come to light have been startling, to say the least.

The Congress leader said, "Sadly, the decision by the incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister to bring in legislation on forcible religious conversion has aggravated the volatile situation. These laws are abused to harass and intimidate minority communities. Reports reveal that similar attacks have taken place in other states as well. Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 30 cases, while Uttar Pradesh has reported 22 cases in the past one year."

"Prime Minister's urgent intervention is beseeched to direct the State Governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, Madya Pradesh, UP among others to take necessary steps to prevent the attack on the Christian community by right-wing groups," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor