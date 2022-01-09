Kerala logs 6,238 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
By ANI | Published: January 9, 2022 09:14 PM2022-01-09T21:14:39+5:302022-01-09T21:25:07+5:30
Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.
Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.
According to the state health bulletin, there are 34,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
2,390 people have recovered from the infection.
As many as 30 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,591.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app