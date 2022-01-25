Kerala: Main accused in RSS worker's murder in Palakkad arrested

The main accused in connection with the murder of an RSS worker, Sanjith in Kerala's Palakkad, which took place on November 15, was arrested on Monday.

As per the Palakkad Police, a total of ten people have been arrested in the case so far, all of them are workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The prime accused, Muhammad Haroon, is a native of Athikkode.

It has also been informed that four accused, including one directly involved in murder, are yet to be arrested.

S Sanjith, an RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

( With inputs from ANI )

