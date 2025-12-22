Kerala mob lynching case: CM Vijayan assures justice to family of Chhattisgarh man

Palakkad, Dec 22 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured justice to the family of Ram Narayan, the migrant worker who was beaten to death by a mob at Attappallam in Walayar and said strict action would be taken against all those responsible for the crime that has shaken Kerala.

In a statement on Monday, the Chief Minister said a special investigation team led by the Palakkad Superintendent of Police is probing the case and has been directed to examine all aspects of the incident and initiate appropriate legal action.

The government will also consider the matter and ensure suitable compensation for the bereaved family.

Calling the incident unacceptable, CM Vijayan said such acts tarnish the image of Kerala as a progressive society and stressed the need for vigilance to prevent a recurrence.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came as disturbing details emerged from the remand report, which revealed the extreme cruelty inflicted on Ram Narayan, a native of Chhattisgarh who had come to Kerala in search of work.

According to the report, the accused assaulted him with a clear and conscious intent to kill, subjecting him to hours of sustained violence.

Medical findings recorded ahead of the post-mortem showed more than 40 injuries across the body.

Severe head injuries, profuse bleeding and multiple grievous wounds were cited as the cause of death.

Investigators said heavy sticks were used to beat the victim, while marks on the body indicate he was thrown to the ground, kicked repeatedly and dragged. X-ray examinations confirmed that he was stomped on his face and back, pointing to prolonged torture rather than a single attack.

The remand report also notes that those who attempted to intervene were threatened and driven away.

Meanwhile, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, who hails from Palakkad, alleged that the attack stemmed from hate-driven politics, claiming the victim was targeted after being branded a “Bangladeshi”.

He said the government stood firmly with the victim’s family and would ensure maximum punishment for the culprits.

Five accused have so far been arrested, all of whom have criminal antecedents.

Police said efforts are underway to trace more suspects as the investigation continues.

