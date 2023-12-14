Kerala on alert after state reports rise in Coronavirus cases

COVID-19 cases in the Indian state of Kerala are witnessing a concerning surge, with active cases rising sharply from 33 to 768 within a month.Doctors, as reported by the New Indian Express, note a rise in individuals seeking medical attention at outpatient clinics, presenting symptoms such as high fever, cough, wheezing, and chest congestion.

Covid subvariant JN.1, a descendant of Pirola or BA.2.86 , has been detected for the first time in Kerala after eluding India’s genome surveillance efforts for weeks, triggering concerns about its potential impact on the rising cases there. The latest data from INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) confirmed the presence of this variant in Kerala. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman, National Indian Medical Association (IMA) Covid Task Force, said JN.1 could be a contributing factor to the recent surge in Covid cases in India, particularly in Kerala.

Amid the spike in COVID cases, the state has reported deaths resulting from the infection. As per official data, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the past 10 days. The confirmation of the deaths comes even as testing remains low.The health department has directed the families of Covid victims to follow protocol during the funeral. Alex Varghese, 70, a resident of Kumbanad in Pathanamthitta, died of Covid on Sunday. “Alex was a heart patient who contracted the infection from his son, a health worker.He was fully vaccinated. But the comorbidities worsened his condition and he died after two days of hospitalisation,” said K M Thomas, a relative. In line with the Covid protocol, his family members and priests wore PPE kits during the funeral held at the Salem Mar Thoma Church, Kumbanad, on Tuesday.