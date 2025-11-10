Kerala on high alert after Delhi blasts; DGP orders tightening of security

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 Kerala Police Chief Revada A. Chandrasekhar on Monday directed a statewide security alert, instructing all district police heads to strengthen surveillance and public safety measures in the wake of the serial blasts that struck Delhi on Monday evening, which left 10 people dead and several others injured.

The DGP said police presence would be stepped up in high-footfall areas such as railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, and places of worship.

“The public must remain calm but alert. Any suspicious object or activity should be immediately reported to 112,” he said, urging citizens to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

Minutes after the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort led to the death of eight people, while a dozen were injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation.

According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital.

Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

Neighbourhoods in Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded in the national capital.

Although details about the damage caused by the incident are yet to be available but so far, several fire engines have been dispatched to the site.

Several reports and social media are pointing towards the terror angle as of now; there has been no official confirmation on this.

Kerala’s security apparatus has been asked to maintain heightened vigilance. Intelligence units have also been directed to review recent alerts and coordinate closely with central agencies.

Kerala has four international airports; besides, security will be beefed up at ports and key institutions like the various ISRO units in the state capital city.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor